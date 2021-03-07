Young woman battles cancer in constant prayer

(Brazil) – Yerling Quispe is a 27-year-old young woman who was just married this past October 2020. Soon after her marriage, she and her husband received the devastating news that she has cancer in her left ovary; a cancer that doctors consider strange for having appeared at such a young age.

Despite the difficulties she is going through, she has put her trust completely in God. A few days ago, after going through various tests, she received several diagnoses, some of which showed that the cancer has now spread to her right ovary.

Other oncologists told her that she has endometriosis in the uterus, microscopic cancer in her right ovary and pre-cancerous cells in the uterus.

Yerling has decided to wait on God and follow a natural treatment. About her trust in God she says, “God is the only one who knows what I need. The enemy will try to scare me, and although it brought confusion to my mind, it will not confuse me about my Creator, the one who made all my cells!

There are so many diseases that sound scary in this world, but for God, it is simple. For science it may seem complex, but for Him, it is only cells that need to descend and return to where they should go ”.

Yerling Quispe’s testimony was published in the Revista Nuevo Tiempo program as part of the 10 Days of Prayer 2021.

The peace she shows and her trust in God is a testimony to the answered prayers that many of her friends and family are making. Her request is that we pray for her and all the sick.

Adventist News Network