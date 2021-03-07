UVI Signs 10 Year Agreement With SVG Community College

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The University of the Virgin Islands said Saturday that its Board of Trustees during the regular session of its quarterly meeting on March 6, via Zoom, unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the University of the Virgin Islands and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC).

As part of the agreement, UVI will offer St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees at UVI a tuition rate of 1.75 times tuition rates established for residents of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We have always tried to be open to receiving students from the broader Caribbean. That has been a part of the history at UVI,” said UVI President Dr. David Hall. “However, a few years ago we were made aware that the out-of-territory cost of tuition stands in the way of some students coming here because our out-of-territory tuition costs are three times that of in-territory students.”

Dr Hall said that the university embarked on a project a few years ago to make it easier for students to come to UVI by reducing the out-of-territory tuition.

As part of the agreement, SVGCC will make classroom and office space available in the event of a UVI physical presence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for purposes of offering applicable cohort-driven hybrid undergraduate and graduate degree programs, for those persons who for various reasons are unable to attend classes in the territory or St. Maarten campuses.

Students pursuing a graduate degree will be admitted to the specified graduate degree program at UVI.

The MOU is for a period of 10 years from the date of signing. A mid-term review shall be conducted after five years to determine what adjustments may be required.