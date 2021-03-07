You Are Here Home National Over 5000 Vaccinated In St Vincent And The Grenadines

Sunday, 7, March 2021

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today is continuing its vaccination program. The country received some 45,600 doses of the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine from the Indian Government recently.

A walk-in Vaccination Site at the Calliaqua Playing Field has commenced with well over 100 persons already registered.

Health officials say they will not turn away anyone who shows up for vaccination and cannot give a time for closing off.

News784 understands that over 5000 Vincentians have been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at Victoria Park will be open from 9:00 am on Monday, March 8, 2021, and continue until Saturday, March 13, 2021.

