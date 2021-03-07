No Normalcy Until Most Of SVG’s Population Is Vaccinated

(By Ernesto Cooke) – “We have all been vaccinated; either for measles, mumps or rubella, there are little girls who are getting the HPV vaccines”.

Those were the words of Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves after taking his first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine on Sunday.

Gonsalves said one of the reasons people live as long as they do now and not dying in their 40’s or ’50s is that people are vaccinated against a lot of the threats we face.

There’s a new threat that has come along its COVID-19.

I’m no scientist, but I know that all of the vaccines available will keep you out of Hospital as much as I can read about the science.

“Many people, most people won’t get infected at all, but then those who do will not get it severely, they won’t be going to the hospital, and they won’t be dying, and I certainly think that is more than enough reason for us to get vaccinated”. Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves said he was happy to see the elderly and vulnerable people.”

“It good to see some of the young people who like to go out and lime, go to the bars and the clubs, those people who move around a lot and who have the potential to spread the covid if they happen to have the virus, I’m glad to see them here as well”.

Gonsalves said the simple fact of the matter is that things have not been normal.

“In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines since COVID-19, tourism has disappeared, a lot of people working in the informal economy are not making the money they used to, a lot of private sector businesses have had to lay people off, hotels, restaurants”.

The Finance minister said things are not going to get back to normal in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines until we reach a level where most of our population have been inoculated.

“And so we’re not just doing it for ourselves, we’re not just doing it for our family, but we’re doing it for our country because Saint Vincent and Grenadines has to get back to normalcy”. said, Gonsalves.