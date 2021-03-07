You Are Here Home National No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SVG

No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SVG

Admin - Sunday, 7, March 2021 at 21:37

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported no new positive cases from fifty-eight (58) samples received and processed on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Four (4) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to one thousand and twenty-seven (1027). Six hundred and twenty-eight (628) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and sixty-three (1663) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at Victoria Park will once again be open from 9:00 am on Monday, March 8, 2021 and will continue to Saturday, March 13, 2021.

No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SVG On Monday 1st March

Related Posts

Moratorium On Water Disconnection,10% Discount For Zeroing Your Bill

No Normalcy Until Most Of SVG’s Population Is Vaccinated

UVI Signs 10 Year Agreement With SVG Community College

Over 5000 Vaccinated In St Vincent And The Grenadines

4 New COVID-19 Cases, 1023 Recoveries, 632 Remain Active

Girls High School Student Wins U.S. Embassy’s Speech Competition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *