Moratorium On Water Disconnection,10% Discount For Zeroing Your Bill

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The Government have accepted a proposal from the Central Water And Sewerage Authority (CWSA), which will see a moratorium on disconnections.

Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves said this would be in effect for at least the first half of 2021 or until June.

Gonsalves says the CWSA will not disconnect anyone for non-payment between January 2021 to June 2021.

“That will give an ease to some persons who are having difficulties with meeting the requirements of their water bills”.

Minister Gonsalves said this doesn’t mean the company wants everyone to stop paying their bills.

“The CWSA has staff to pay and bills of their own, so what they are trying to do is to encourage those of you who can continue paying to do so, so there will be a continued cash flow”.

“If you pay off your entire bill, if you Zero your balance, they will give you ten percent discount on your water bill going forward, and if you pay half your bill, customers will be given a five percent discount”. Gonsalves said.

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is expected to give the Government a similar proposal.

Gonsalves said the Government is anticipating that VINLEC will offer a moratorium on disconnections for residential and business customers.

The details on how long this will last would be made known soon.