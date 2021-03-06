Rain in the forecast tonight-Unstable conditions to affect SVG next week

72 hrs Weather Outlook

A few showers are forecast for tonight, with mostly fair conditions forecast for Sunday and Monday.

By early Tuesday morning, some showers are likely across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to weak unstable conditions.

Easterly winds at approximately 25km/h-35km/h will blow across SVG during the next 24 hours becoming mostly east north east (ENE) from Monday into Tuesday, and reducing slightly in speed.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts, and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. A deterioration will take place from Sunday night with swells peaking at about 2.5m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution during this time. In addition, sight haze intrusion is possible on Sunday, with no further intrusion within this forecast period.