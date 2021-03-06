Almost 50 000 vaccinated in Barbados

Almost 50 000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Barbados National Vaccination Programme.

Up to Friday, 48 480 vaccinations were administered, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ dashboard.

The women continue to outpace the men, with 28 055 having been inoculated, compared to 20 425.

Meanwhile, the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory identified 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 from the 710 tests conducted.

Sixty-four people also recovered from the viral illness, bringing the number of active cases on the island to 473.

The 47 positive cases comprise 23 men and 24 women. Eighteen of them were already at the Harrison Point Isolation Facility in St Lucy undergoing assessment to determine whether they were newly positive or had COVID-19 in the past and were no longer infectious. The other 29 persons are Barbadians.

Barbados recorded 3 264 confirmed cases – 1 540 females and 1 724 males – and 2 754 persons recovered. Thirty-seven people died from COVID-19.

The public health laboratory has so far completed 129 589 tests. (BGIS)