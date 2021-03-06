4 New COVID-19 Cases, 1023 Recoveries, 632 Remain Active

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported four (4) new positive cases from one hundred and fifty-nine (159) of the samples received and processed on Friday March 5, 2021.

Two cases are contacts of known positives, one is the quarantine day 5 PCR result of a traveler from the USA, and the fourth was detected during community screening. None is linked to the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre. The positivity rate for Friday March 5, 2021 is 2.5%.

Eighteen (18) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to one thousand and twenty-three (1023). Six hundred and thirty-two (632) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, six hundred and sixty-three (1663) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A walk-in Vaccination Site at the Calliaqua Playing Field will commence at 9:00 am on Sunday March 7, 2021. The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will be open from 9:00 am on Monday March 8, 2021 and continue to Saturday March 13, 2021.