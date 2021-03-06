15 Years Since The Murder Of Former Press Secretary Glenn Jackson

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Today marks the 15th year since the former Press Secretary Glenn Ian Jackson was found dead in his vehicle.

Glenn Ian Jackson died of a single gunshot wound. According to the police report, his body was found on Monday 6th, March 2006.

The vehicle in which Jackson body was found was parked a short distance from his home in the upscale community of Cane Garden, mere minutes outside capital city Kingstown.

Vincentians mourned for days and poured condolences on the family for a man who made invaluable contributions not only to the political sphere but in almost every facet of society.

From his organised Christmas carolling contest to his March on Cable and Wireless calling for cheaper rates to his lead on bananas, Glenn not only proved he was a versatile radio announcer but a man of the people.

Acting commissioner Pompey at the time said the police were working on several theories and did seek help from the London-based Scotland Yard.

At the time of Jackson’s death, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who was in Malaysia, placed a call to WEFM, describing the press secretary as a very talented individual.

“I mean, who would want to kill Glenn?” the Prime Minister asked.

In a cable released by WikiLeaks. U.S. official in Bridgetown told Washington that the abrupt end to the Glenn Jackson murder trial would “no doubt leave most Vincentians further disenchanted with the country’s police force and criminal system.

Francis Williams, a young man from the community of Sion Hill, was on February 28th, 2008, acquitted of the murder.

Police in March of 2006 said he was last seen alive on Sunday 5th March.