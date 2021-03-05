School Vendors In SVG To Receive Assistance From Government

School Vendors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are set to receive assistance from the Government in the form of two payments.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, while speaking on the radio on Thursday night.

“As you know schools have been closed for a period of time, we’re now resuming some classes. I know that form 5 classes have been resumed, a lot of the grade sixes in primary schools are resuming on Monday.

But the fact of the matter is, if you’re working in a tuck shop, or if you have a little tray and you’re vending some snacks and drinks outside of the school gate, you have no business right now.

And if you own a little shop within walking distance of the school and you normally cater to school children who come in to buy a little snack or a little drink, your revenue is down as well.” Gonsalves said.

Minister Gonsalves the government first assisted school vendors with two payments of $300 in 2020.

He says that this payment program has been approved by the cabinet for continuation this year for the months of March and April.