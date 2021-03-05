OUTBREAK: 106 COVID-19 Cases At The Mental Health Centre

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported twelve (12) new positive cases from two hundred and twenty-one (221) samples received and processed on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

All of these cases are patients from the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre detected through ongoing contact tracing and screening. The positivity rate for Wednesday, March 3, 2021, is 5.4%.

Seventeen (17) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and seventy-one (971). Six hundred and seventy-nine (679) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and fifty-eight (1658) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.