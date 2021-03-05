LIES And Mischief! No Two COVID-19 Patients Are Sleeping Together

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Friday said the recent attack on staff at the Mental Health Centre and the quarantine operations currently taking place at the Glad Tidings Campsite is laced with political mischief and outright falsehoods.

Gonsalves speaking on the radio, said that reports of COVID positive patients sleeping together in the same bed are entirely false.

Also, it is utterly untrue that staff are working two shifts. Gonsalves says there have been three shifts.

“ It works like this, 7 am -1 pm, 1 pm -7 pm and 7 pm to 7 am, that three shifts instead of two in a given period”.

Gonsalves said there are twenty-seven staff with 5-7 working on each shift and fewer individuals on the night shift.

Sleeping Area

Gonsalves said no two patients are sleeping in the same as was reported by various media following a press conference held by the PSU.

At the Glad Tidings Camp Site at the makeshift isolation centre, he said there is ample space in the building.

“ What I understand is that upstairs by the platform after three persons had come in late into the night, staff had put three mattresses on a platform for those individuals, and during the night, two of the patients decided to leave their beds and go on the floor”, Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves said this is an entirely different story from what you heard about patients going on the floor to sleep because there are no beds available.