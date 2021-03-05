COVID-19 Patient Escapes Isolation Centre In Queens Drive

(By Ernesto Cooke) – There are seventy-eight males and twenty-five females currently being housed at the makeshift isolation centre at Queens Drive.

A total of 103 patients are housed on the top floor of the building.

Speaking on the radio Friday morning, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that there should have been seventy-nine males; however, one has escaped.

“ You know from time to time; you would get somebody who gets away; they are looking for that person”.

He is roaming somewhere, Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister said Guardsman is currently carrying out security at the Glad Tidings Campsite in Queens Drive.

Vaccination At Mental Health Centre – Glen

There are currently one hundred and four males and thirty females in the Mental Health Centre at Glen.

Gonsalves said at the centre, out of those who have tested positive, only two have not been vaccinated.

“ The younger patients say they were not taking the vaccine, and the thirty females four of them are new ones, they have not been vaccinated yet”.

Gonsalves said just before press time, the information showed that all patients at the health centre were vaccinated except two on the male ward who refused and the four new females whose families could not be reached.