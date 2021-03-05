1 New COVID-19 Case, Total Recoveries 1005

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported one (1) new positive case from two hundred and twenty (220) samples received and processed on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The case is not linked to the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre. The positivity rate for Thursday, March 4, 2021, is 0.45%.

Thirty-four (34) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to one thousand and five (1005). Six hundred and forty-six (646) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and fifty-nine (1659) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.