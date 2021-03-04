SVG Records One New COVID-19 Case On Wednesday

St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday reported one (1) new positive COVID-19 case. This case is a contact of a known positive, from ninety-five (95) samples received and processed on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The positivity rate for Tuesday, March 2, 2021, is 1.05%.

Five (5) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and fifty-four (954). Six hundred and eighty-four (684) cases remain active and eight persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and forty-six (1646) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.