A Vaccine In Trial Would Not Return Life As ‘Normal’-By Wayne Murray

It must be clear to people that a vaccine in trial would not return life as ‘normal’. I dare say everything about life as we know prior to December 2019 has changed and will be so for many years to come.

The following measures are the foundation to getting to functional existence so get familiar with it:

Wearing masks and other face barriers

Practising good hygiene

Avoiding large gatherings

When gathering is necessary the numbers must be small with practical distancing.

Schools and similar institutions will require a mixture of virtual and face to face interactions. Large numbers in classrooms is now history.

Restaurants and Bars will no longer have crowds and thus many will no longer be feasible.

The travel industry inclusive of our tourism industry will have to operate on the principle of ‘Clean Area and Dirty Area’ where visitors will be restricted to Resort areas. The employees will also be restricted relative to movements between these two areas.

Carnival and such mass gatherings will not be practical for another five years minimum.

TIME IS THE GOVERNING FACTOR!!!

THE FASTER THIS IS UNDERSTOOD IS THE QUICKER WE PROGRESS!