Vincentian Malco Costa Codougan Found Dead In Antigua

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a St Vincent and the Grenadines national whose body was found outside his home at Potters where he has lived since coming here almost two years ago.

The victim has been identified as 23-year old Malco Costa Codougan.

The body was spotted by a passerby who noticed it and summoned the neighbours.

The police have not ruled out foul play and are pursuing all circumstances to determine the cause of death.

One of his legs was heavily bandaged and according to the neighbours, this was due to an incident during which he was struck by a motor vehicle while at work as a security officer.