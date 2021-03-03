Vaccines To Expire By June, Get Vaccinated Says PM Gonsalves

Following the arrival of 40,000 doses of the Indian manufactured CoviShield vaccine, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves encouraged the Vincentian public to get vaccinated soon, due to the fact that vaccines will expire by June.

“I see the expiry date here is the 27th of June this year, so these things have to be rolled out very swiftly.” He said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said this is part of the reason that he is disappointed when some Vincentians say that they do not wish to take the vaccine.

“I know that people are saying that they’re gonna wait, they’re gonna see…well, you can’t wait too long.” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister said that if persons wish to return to normalcy, they would need to take the vaccine as soon as possible.