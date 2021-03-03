UPDATE: Increase in shower activity across SVG from tonight

An increase in shower activity is likely across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from tonight as a low-level trough begins to affect the region.

Cloudy skies and showers are forecast for Thursday with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and occasional showers forecast for Friday. Fair to partly cloudy conditions are anticipated around Friday night into Saturday.

There will be a reduction in wind speeds tonight to approximately 15km/h-30km/h, becoming occasionally fresh 20km/h-40km/h during Thursday and Friday. Wins will blow predominantly from the east northeast, becoming easterly on occasions (ENE-E). Moderate wind speeds (15km/h-30km/h) are forecast around Saturday morning.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts, and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. A deterioration will take place from Thursday afternoon with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts, and 2.5m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution during this time. An improvement will take place around Saturday. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.