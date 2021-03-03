Royal Caribbean to sail from Israel with new Odyssey of the Seas

“Thanks to the millions of vaccines we have brought, I am proud that Israel will be the first country in the world to launch Royal Caribbean’s new flagship,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a press release. “Royal Caribbean’s decision to come to Israel is a significant expression of confidence in our policy.

This is an important economic, touristic moment for the State of Israel. We will continue our program – the ‘green passport’ – so that we can get out of the COVID-19 virus in peace. Just as we made Israel the world champion in vaccines, we will make it the world champion in economics and tourism in the post-corona era.”