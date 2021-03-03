High Turn-Out Among The Elderly On First Day Of Vaccine Campaign

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Vincentians turned out in their numbers for the first day of the National Vaccination Programme.

A large cross-section of those who turned up to be vaccinated was senior citizens.

The Statewide vaccination campaign began at 9 am on Wednesday at Victoria Park in Kingstown and health centres across the country.

Among those vaccinated was Police Commissioner Collin John and Deputy Frankie Joseph.

The lawmen said they intended to protect themselves and, in the process, be a source of encouragement to other officers contemplating the jab.

On Monday, the island received 45,600 vaccines from the Indian government.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020.

As of March 1, 2021, St Vincent had recorded sixteen hundred and twenty-eight cases (1628) of COVID-19 and eight deaths.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is currently grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the islands lone mental health facility.

The facility has 94 COVID- 19 positive patients and Nine infected staff according to the last report on Tuesday 2nd March 2021.

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre currently houses over 300 patients with varying psychological issues.