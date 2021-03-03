Dolly Parton:” Vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate “

Country star Dolly Parton has been given a Covid-19 vaccine dose, after urging others to follow her example by reimagining one of her hit songs.
Parton, 75, sang an adapted version of Jolene before receiving the shot at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.
“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate,” Parton sang in a video.
She was injected with a vaccine developed by Moderna.
Parton was credited with helping fund the Moderna vaccine after donating $1m (£716,000) to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre.
A portion of the singer’s money went towards funding an early stage-trial of the Moderna vaccine. In trials, the Moderna vaccine was found to offer nearly 95% protection against severe Covid-19.