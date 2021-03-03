Caribbean Airlines transports COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana

Port-of-Spain, March 03, 2021. Caribbean Airlines confirms that the airline transported COVID-19 vaccines from Toronto to Guyana. Caribbean Airlines Cargo co-ordinated the movement via flight BW 607 on Tuesday, March 02.

Marklan Moseley, General Manager Cargo and New Business stated: “Caribbean Airlines is happy to have transported this important shipment.

We have always carried temperature-sensitive cargo and since the approval of vaccines for distribution, we ensured all measures were in place to transport same. Caribbean Airlines Cargo will continue to do its part in the movement of relief supplies throughout the region.”

This latest shipment of vaccines will enable Guyana to advance the rollout of its vaccination program. Throughout the pandemic, Caribbean Airlines Cargo has supported the transportation of essential goods within and outside of the Caribbean.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo facilitates the movement of general, perishable and other types of cargo throughout the Caribbean and around the globe. The airline currently transports cargo on its flights to destinations including but not limited to Miami, Toronto, New York, Jamaica, Guyana and Barbados.