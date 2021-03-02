US: Husband shot wife, killed himself outside counseling center

WBRZ TV-BATON ROUGE – One is dead and another is hurt after an attempted murder-suicide just outside a doctor’s office Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of a counselling centre in the area of Picardy and Essen. Eyewitnesses said they heard six to seven gunshots.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the incident involved a husband and wife. Investigators believe the man shot his wife before fatally shooting himself.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story.