Trough System To Affect SVG From Wednesday Night

A weakened Atlantic High-Pressure System is across our islands and gentle to moderate (15 – 25 km/h) east north-easterly trades could increase to fresh (near 35 km/h) tonight/early morning, pushing isolated showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Slightly hazy conditions during Wednesday could be thinned-out by Friday. Increasing cloudiness is expected Wednesday night with a few scattered showers; as a trough system approaches the islands.

Thursday into Friday, scattered showers could become moderate/heavy in isolated areas and wind directions are expected to vary between easterly and east south-easterly.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions, with north- easterly swells across our islands; range 1.2 – 1.5 m on western coasts and near 2.0 m on eastern coasts.

Swell heights could start rising Wednesday night, ranging 1.5 to 2.5 m across SVG by Thursday…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea-swells. Easterly swells can be expected by Friday.