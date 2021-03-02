SVG To Launch Largest National Vaccination Programme On Wednesday

St Vincent and the Grenadines will hold a full-scale launch of the COVID-19 National Vaccination Deployment Programme.

The programme will be launched on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Victoria Park in Kingstown and Health Centers throughout SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020.

As of March 1, 2021, St Vincent had recorded sixteen hundred and twenty-eight cases (1628) of COVID-10 and 8 deaths.

The early and successful introduction of COVID-19 vaccines has been identified as one of the interventions capable of making the most significant impact on controlling and reducing the impact of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In this regard, SVG has embarked on its largest-ever immunization programme, in an effort to stem the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

The programme has been intensified with the arrival of forty thousand doses of AstraZeneca, a gift from the Government and People of India.

The plan is to vaccinate at least seventy percent of the country’s population in order to achieve community immunity.

Tomorrow’s event features walk-in on the spot immunizations, information sharing and public education and awareness.