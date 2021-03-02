SVG Records 17 New C-19 Cases, 12 Related To The Mental Health Centre

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported seventeen (17) new positives cases from two hundred and thirty-six (236) samples received and processed on Monday, March 1, 2021. Twelve (12) of the new positives are eight (8) patients, three (3) staff and one (1) contact from the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre (MHRC).

Of the other five (5) positive persons, three (3) are contacts of a known positive not related to MHRC and the other two (2) are persons who presented to health care facilities seeking care.

The positivity rate for Monday, March 1, 2021, is 7.2%.

Four (4) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and forty-nine (949). Six hundred and eighty-eight (688) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and forty-five(1645) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.