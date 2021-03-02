‘I Will Be Saddened If Vincentians Don’t Take The Vaccine’

This country’s Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says that he will be saddened and pained if Vincentians refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gonsalves said that there are no scientific reasons against taking it.

“It would sadden me greatly and it would be enormously if our people don’t take the vaccine because there is no scientific reason not to take the vaccine and the history and experience of vaccines contribute to our wellbeing, I go over it all the time,” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves then went on to draw reference to vaccines that have been developed in the past their impact on the health of humanity.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Monday, was the recipient of well over 40,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from India.