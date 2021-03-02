Barbados Records Domestic Violence Spike During ‘Lockdown’

BARBADOS SAW an approximately 83 per cent increase in reported incidents of domestic violence in the first two quarters of the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Representative of the United Nations Women Multi-Country Office Caribbean, Tonni Brodber, shared the information yesterday from data collected about this social effect of the pandemic on some vulnerable people confined to their homes.

She said the data indicated that in March 2020 there was a 125 per cent increase in domestic violence and an 88 per cent increase in April.

“The data only takes us through the first two quarters of 2020, but it says a lot about the COVID-19 lockdown and the associated employment, family and overall well-being burdens and responses,” Brodber said.