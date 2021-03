On 27.02.2021 police arrested and charged Enrico Johnny, 31-year-old Shopkeeper of Ottley Hall with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly struck a 31-year-old health Assistant on the left side of her head with a cutlass, causing actual bodily harm.

The incident occurred at Higginson Street, Kingstown on 02.02.2021. Johnny is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.