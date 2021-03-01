SVG Receives 40,000 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine From India

St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday received 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield (Indian) AstraZeneca from the Government and people of India.

The vaccines are part of a shipment of 175,000 vaccines which landed in Antigua on Monday and was distributed to St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The vaccines arrived on a charter flight from Mumbai and were distributed to the islands by the Regional Security System (RSS) aircraft.

Receiving the vaccines at Argyle International Airport were Prime Minister Dr Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves and his wife Mrs Eloise Gonsalves, Minister of Health, Hon. St. Clair ‘Jimmy’ Prince, Chief Medical Officer Dr Simone Keizer Beache, Permanent Secretary, Mr Cuthbert Knights.

Representatives from the Indian High Commission and the Indian Heritage Foundation were also on hand to witness the event.