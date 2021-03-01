“Salute To The Capeless Heroes” – International Women’s Day 2021

The Caribbean Women in Leadership St Vincent and the Grenadines (CIWiL SVG) in collaboration with the Gender Affairs Department would be holding a series of event in the celebration of International Women’s days 2021 and National Heroes in the month of march

This activity consists of three-part virtual discussion event.

Event 1: March 8, 2021, IWD “Salute to the Capeless Sheroes”

Virtual Panel discussion with women leading COVID-19 response in St. Vincent and the

Grenadines in collaboration with the Gender Affairs Division’

Event 2: March 14, 2021 SVG National Heroes Day: A Nation that does not respect

women’s power does not respect women

A Virtual panel discussion on the unsung heroes of COVID-19. Panellists will include

current and former women leaders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Event 3: March 20, 2021 “Hats off Adult Style Sip and Chat”

An online dialogue celebrating women and their achievements during the pandemics. The CIWiL SVG invites women and allies interested in advancing women’s participation and representation in leadership and decision-making to join us. Women’s voices are vital to the democratic process, just and equitable societies and can result in a more sustainable future for all.

For more information on becoming a member of CIWIL SVG, email us at [email protected], contact us via Facebook at CIWIL St Vincent and the Grenadines national chapter, or visit our website at www.ciwil.org.