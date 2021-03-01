No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SVG On Monday 1st March

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded no new positives cases for the thirty (30) samples received and processed on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

At the time of this release, there were no results for the 236 samples received at the Molecular Lab Unit this evening for March 1, 2021.

Seven (7) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and forty-five (945). Six hundred and seventy-five (675) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and twenty-eight (1628) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.