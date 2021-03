POLICE REPORT

On 28.02.2021 police arrested and charged Junior Solomon, 36-year-old Labourer of Barrouallie with the offence of wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wound a 60-year-old farmer of the same address by allegedly cutting him on the left side of his neck with a cutlass.

The incident occurred at Barrouallie on 19.07.2020.

Solomon is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.