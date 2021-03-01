Insect Vector Unit Fogging Schedule For 1st– 4th March 2021

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wish to advise the general public that as part of its mosquito control programme for the adult Aedesaegypti mosquito, the Insect Vector Control Unit will be conducting fogging operations in the following areas commencing at5:00 pm daily.

Monday, 1st March 2021 – Byrea, Gorse, Spring, Cane End, Cane Hall, Arnos Vale, Rose Hall, Golden Vale & Choppins

Tuesday, 2nd March 2021 – Colonaire, Bellevue, Diamonds, Kelburney, Pilgrim Hill, Indian Bay, Villa, Coulls Hill & Ratho Mill

Wednesday, 3rd March 2021 – Park Hill, New Adelphi, Gomea, Welcome, Villa, Harmony Hall, Revierre & Fitz Hughes

Thursday, 4th March 2021 – South Rivers, Three Rivers, Chapmans, Belair, Dauphine, Glen, Brighton & Richmond

Please take note of the following:

Home and business owners in the named areas are reminded to keep their windows and doors open to allow the fog to eliminate the adult mosquitoes inside the home.

Motorists are kindly asked to take caution.

Persons who are suffering from any respiratory illnesses are kindly asked to take the necessary precautionary measures.

Residents are also encouraged to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in their yard and to protect themselves from mosquito bites during the day.

Please note adverse weather conditions can affect fogging operations.