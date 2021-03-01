Guyana: 1 toddler dead, 1 hospitalised after being ran over by vehicles

Less than 24 hours after a 20-month-old boy was crushed to death by a reversing vehicle, a similar incident this morning has left an 18-month-old girl hospitalised in a critical condition.

Dead is 20-month-old Adan Kiritpaul of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, while 18-month-old Adena Ramkissoon of Vryheid’s Lust, ECD, was injured in a separate accident.

In both incidents, the vehicles were driven by the toddlers’ fathers, leaving both of them as well as family members traumatised.

According to police reports, Danny Ramkissoon operates a taxi service from his Vryheid’s Lust home and as he was about to leave home on a taxi hire this morning, he reportedly felt as though his vehicle ran over something.

“He stopped, exited the vehicle and on checking he observed his daughter (Adena Ramkissoon) lying motionless under the left rear side of the car. He called out for his wife after which they picked up the child and rushed her to the GPHC (Georgetown Public Hospital) where she was admitted a patient in the Emergency Unit,” the police said.

The little girl’s condition is listed as critical.

Meanwhile, 20-month-old Adan Kiritpaul was crushed to death around 12:00h on Saturday by a lorry driven by his father at their Mahaica residence.

According to investigations, the driver was slowly navigating the motor lorry out of his yard when he looked out his rear-view mirror and saw something between the lorry’s wheels.

He immediately stopped and disembarked; and discovered his son lying motionless and his head crushed.

The police arrived shortly after and commenced processing the scene. The body of the child was taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital and an official pronouncement of death was made.

A post mortem is expected shortly while the driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.

