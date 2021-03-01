First space hurricane is confirmed over the North Pole

Scientists have confirmed the existence of space hurricanes following observations of electrons raining down in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

A team led by Shandong University in China made the announcement after analyzing a 621-mile wide swirling mass of plasma spotted hundreds of miles above the North Pole.

Observations show a large cyclone-shaped auroral spot with a nearly zero-flow center and strong circular horizontal plasma flow and shears, all of which are found in hurricanes in the lower atmosphere – but instead of raining water, it rained electrons.

The space hurricane moved in an anti-clockwise rotation and lasted about eight hours before breaking down.

Scientists warn that such storms could disrupt GPS systems, but also provide more understanding to space weather effects.