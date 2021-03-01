Errol Walker Fined $2200 For Weed And Ammunition

On 27.02.2021 police arrested and charged Errol Walker, 26-year-old Labourer of Choppins with the offence of Possession of Control Drugs and Possession of Unlawful Ammunition.

According to investigations, the accused was met in possession of two thousand, six hundred and fifty-two (2,652) grammes of cannabis; and one (1) round of .9mm ammunition without a licence issued under the Firearm Act. The incident occurred at Choppins on 27.02.2021.

Walker appeared before the Serious Offences Court on 01.03.2021 and plead guilty to both offences.

He was fined EC$400.00 for unlawful possession of ammunition to be paid by 05.03.2021; and EC$1,800.00 for the possession of controlled drugs to paid by 30.03.2021.