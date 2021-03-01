EC$7,995.00 Worth Of Items Stolen From 29yro Sales Clerk

Police are investigating a report of burglary made by a 29-year-old Sales Clerk of Queen’s Drive against some unknown person(s).

According to reports, the unknown assailant(s) entered the dwelling house of the virtual complainant and stole a number of items namely;

one 10 inch Samsung Galaxy tablet; two (2) bottles of perfume and an assortment of jewellery, which included: a gold and diamond ring, a wedding band, a baby ring, one pair of “N” gold earrings, a gold ring with a green stone, a pair of diamond earrings, two gold chains, a Jesus face gold earring, 3 pairs of gold plated hoop earrings, a pair of TE gold earrings and one gold bangle, all totalling EC$7,995.00.

The properties of the 29-year-old Sales Clerk and a 29-year-old Technician of Cane Garden.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1-784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200; or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.