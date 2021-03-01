62yro Robbed Of His Rubber Dinghy Valuing EC$1,500.00

Police are investigating a report of theft made by a 62-year-old resident of Fair Hall against some unknown person(s).

According to reports, the unknown assailant(s) stole one (1) grey rubber dinghy valued at EC$1,500.00, the property of the 62-year-old Resident of Fair Hall.

The incident occurred at Ratho Mill between 23.02.2021 and 27.02.2021.

Persons with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1-784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200; or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.