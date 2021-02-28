COVID-19 Cases At SVG’s Mental Health Institution Climbing Fast

(Kingstown – St Vincent) – The number of COVID-19 positive patients at St Vincent and the Grenadines Mental Health Rehabilitation centre is climbing fast.

On Friday, the SVG COVID Task-force reported some 23 persons at the facility tested positive for the virus.

In that report, there were 21 patients and two staff members among the positive cases.

On Saturday, the Task Force reported Twenty (20) new positives from RT-PCR results for tests conducted on patients and staff of the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre (MHRC) in Glen on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

From the Twenty positives, Eighteen are patients (18), and two (2) are staff members.

Up to press time, there were 43 COVID positives from the islands lone Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre.

The first batch of patients who tested positive is now in isolation at the Glad Tidings Camp Site in Queens Drive.