Antigua confirms 15th COVID-19 related death

Statement on behalf of Mount St. John’s Medical Centre:

Dr Albert Duncan, MSJMC Medical Director said:

“We can confirm that sadly, a male patient, age 69, who had underlying medical conditions, has passed away at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2:32 am. He had tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

“What comes next for us, is for every one of us to determine, through our decisions and actions. Let’s bring COVID-19 down, together by taking the vaccine when one becomes available to you.”

Even as we do our part by wearing masks and practicing physical distancing along with handwashing/sanitizing, we must remember we are fighting to protect our community. Together, with each of you, MSJMC will continue to work hard to combat this pandemic.