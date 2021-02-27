You Are Here Home Weather Winds could gust near 30mph tonight, Be alert

Admin - Saturday, 27, February 2021 at 19:58

The Atlantic High-Pressure System is dominant across our islands. Slight to moderate haze should gradually thin-out during Sunday and occasional low-level clouds within the wind-flow could trigger a few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Slight haze is likely across our area again on Tuesday.

Fresh to strong (30 – 45 km/h) north-easterly trade-winds could gust near 50 km/h tonight…Be alert in wind-exposed areas…A gradual reduction in wind-speeds is expected, becoming moderate to occasionally fresh (20 – 35 km/h) towards Monday evening.

Sea-conditions are moderate to occasionally rough, with easterly swells across our islands; near 1.8 m on western coasts and 2.7 m on eastern coasts.

Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal sea-swells and occasional gusty winds.

East north-easterly swells are likely by Sunday and fall in swell heights can be expected during Monday night. Slight to moderate sea-conditions; ranging 1.2 – 1.5 m on western coasts and near 2.0 m on eastern coasts are expected by Tuesday.

