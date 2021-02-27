Successful acquisition of vaccine from India credited to PM Skerrit

The successful acquisition of vaccine from India is credited to Prime Minister of Dominica and Chairman of OECS, Roosevelt Skerrit, as his superlative relationship with India has accumulated the vaccine for the whole of the OECS countries to tackle the global pandemic.

As the OECS chairman, Roosevelt Skerrit had written to the Indian government seeking vaccines for respective countries to safeguard their frontline workers and other vulnerable community in the country.

According to the Indian Government, Dev Bath- A special representative of St Kitts and Nevis, has been given the authority to dispatch and handling of the coronavirus vaccine arriving from India.

Sources said that in the first phase of vaccine distribution to two Caribbean countries, Dominica and Barbados, Bath efficiently managed the safe and secure delivery of Vaccines which helped almost all the OECS countries to immunize their frontline workers.

Bath has played a pivotal role in arranging vaccines from India; he utilized his bilateral relations to facilitate these small Caribbean countries in immunizing their frontline workers and the general public as a whole in a fight against COVID-19.

Recently, The Commonwealth of Dominica and Barbados had received around 70,000 and 100,000 Covishield doses from India, respectively. There are approximately 92 other countries seeking assistance from India to manage vaccines against COVID-19, yet India, which is currently among the world’s top vaccine producers. The kind-hearted government has decided to help those in need, preferably immunize people among the frontline warriors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations of Dominica requested the Government of India to secure additional Covid-19 vaccine doses for their sister countries, more specifically those under the OECS inter-governmental organization.