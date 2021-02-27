More Mental Health Patients Test Positive For COVID-19

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported twenty-three (23) new COVID-19 cases. Three (3) are from RT-PCR tests done at flu clinics on Friday, February 26. Two hundred and forty-five (245) samples were received on Friday, February 26 resulting in a positivity rate of 1.2%.

Twenty (20) of the new positives are RT-PCR results for tests conducted on patients and staff of the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre (MHRC) in Glen on Saturday, February 27, 2021, as part of the ongoing contact tracing and general screening.

Eighteen patients (18) and two (2) staff members tested positive. Isolation and quarantine measures are being implemented along with additional testing to ensure containment of any further spread in the facility.

Four (4) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and thirty-six (936). Six hundred and thirty-five (635) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, five hundred and seventy-nine (1579) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.