COVID Patients From Mental Health Centre Relocated To Queens Drive

(By Ernesto Cooke) – To contain the further spread of the COVID -19 virus at the Mental Health Centre at Glen, all C-19 positive patients have been relocated.

The COVID -19 task force report on Friday night said twenty-three (23) RT-PCR tests were conducted on patients and staff of the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre in Glen on Thursday, February 25, 2021, as part of contact tracing and general screening.

News784 understands that the facility’s COVID positive patients have been moved to the Glad Tidings Camp Site in Queens Drive.

Twenty-one patients (21) and two (2) staff members tested positive from the screening process.

According to information obtained, the patients were transferred to the makeshift quarantine and isolation facility on Friday night.

The Ministry on Friday said isolation and quarantine measures were being implemented and additional testing to ensure containment of any further spread in the facility.

None of the persons the release stated is unwell.