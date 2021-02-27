47 Families Affected By Port Project Will Move Into Their New Homes Soon

Forty-Seven families affected by the Port Project in Rose place will be able to move into their new homes later this year.

The port modernization project is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund, the work will come in two phases.

First comes the construction of a new cargo port that will also allocate land for expansion of the current cruise facility.

The second phase includes construction of an inter-island and regional port. Both phases are estimated to take two-and-a-half years to complete. Developers have stressed the work will be climate-resilient.

The housing project is a small component of the port development project and makes up just EC$4.2 million of the US$185 million/EC$500 modernization plan.