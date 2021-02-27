You Are Here Home News 40,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Will Arrive In SVG Sunday Night

Admin - Saturday, 27, February 2021 at 22:24

The 40,000 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines from the Government of India will arrive here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, tomorrow Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 11:20 pm on a Regional Security System (RSS) aircraft.

Prime Minister, Dr The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves would be on hand at the Argyle International Airport to receive the vaccines.

The Prime Minister would be accompanied by the Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the Hon. St Clair Prince, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Simone Keizer-Beache, and other officials from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

