SVG Records 26 New COVID-19 Cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported twenty-six (26) new COVID-19 cases. Twenty-three (23) were RT-PCR results for tests conducted on patients and staff of the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre in Glen on Thursday, February 25, 2021, as part of contact tracing and general screening.

Twenty-one patients (21) and two (2) staff members tested positive. Isolation and quarantine measures are being implemented along with additional testing to ensure containment of any further spread in the facility. None of the persons is unwell.

The three other new positives for Thursday, February 25, are results for one (1) person who tested positive on quarantine day five, one (1) who tested positive on exit screening and one (1) contact of a known positive.

Nineteen (19) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and thirty-two (932). Six hundred and sixteen (616) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, five hundred and fifty-six (1556) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to consistently use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.